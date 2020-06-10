Lyari building collapse death toll rises to 22

Three more bodies were found beneath the debris of a collapsed building in Karachi’s Lyari early Wednesday, taking the death toll from the incident to 22.

The building, located near Khadda Market, collapsed on Monday and the operation to remove the debris is still under way.

The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital. Pakistan Army, Rangers and other teams are still at the site. They say it may take time to remove all the rubble.

A worker of an NGO working at the site told SAMAA TV that initially, they had complaints of 50 missing people but by the next day that number had dropped to 22. Even though 22 bodies have been found, they still fear that more might be trapped beneath the debris.

Residents of the area protested against the builder mafia on Tuesday, demanding compensation for the families of the victims.