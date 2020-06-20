Lucky Ali says he paid Rs95m in profits to allottees

Film director and producer Lucky Ali says he has paid Rs95 million in profits with the original amount to all his allottees. His real name is Mian Waseem Ali.

“It is being perceived by the media that I have committed fraud with the people who invested in my housing scheme. This is untrue,” he said in a video statement on Saturday.

Ali had lured people into investing in illegal housing societies and then reportedly stole their money. These societies were advertised in the media without a single one being registered with the Rawalpindi Housing Authority.

On Friday, NAB Rawalpindi accepted his plea bargain of Rs1.95 million.

“My total liability was of Rs1.04 billion, but I have paid NAB Rs1.95 billion. The extra amount is the profits of the investors,” the actor said, adding that there were issues in the scheme relating to NOC.

“I felt it better to opt for a plea bargain, otherwise the matter would have stretched in court,” Ali said. “But this doesn’t mean I was a fraud.”

On Friday, Rawalpindi’s NAB recovered a total of Rs1.95 billion from the actor in what it claimed to be its biggest recovery in a housing scheme fraud ever.

Over 9,000 people were affected by his scam from 1990 till today. The money recovered will be given back to the fraud victims.

Ali is married to Punjabi film star Anjuman. The couple tied the knot in 2019.