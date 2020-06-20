Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Locusts attack fields in parts of Sindh, Balochistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Farmers warn of food shortage

A flock of thousands of locusts attacked fields in multiple parts of Sindh and Balochistan Saturday afternoon.

The insects attacked fields of cotton, sugarcane, corn, apples, grapes and multiple other fruits and vegetables in Khairpur, Khanpur and Dadu.

The only weapon farmers had to defend their fields was drumming with steel utensils.

On the other hand, Balochistan's Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Harnai and Pishin were attacked by swarms of locusts too.

Harvesters have warned that if the government does not promptly take action against these insects, it can affect the agriculture industry severely leading to a food shortage across the country.

Additionally, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said that another locust attack is expected to hit the country through Oman, Africa and Iran.

"Internationally, all those people who have expertise over this matter, we will collaborate with them and take on this issue as a national cause," he said at a meeting of the National Locusts Control Centre.

The National Disaster Management Authority has set up a hotline 051-111-222-999 to register complaints of locust attacks.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Locusts Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.