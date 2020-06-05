Liaqatpur man tortured to death in police custody: family

A man was allegedly tortured to death in the police custody in Liaqatpur Thursday night.

Following this, family and village members of the man came out in protest against the police and blocked the National Highway. They claimed that the suspect was murdered by the police.

A day before, the police had agreed to hand over the man’s body to his family but then refused after which riots started in the area. Roads were blocked and tyres were burnt. Due to the protests, traffic at the highway has been blocked creating problems for the commuters.

The police, on the other hand, said that they had arrested the man during a robbery in Bahawalpur two days ago. “The man had committed multiple crimes in Bahawalpur, Liaqatpur and Rahim Yar Khan and the police had been on a lookout for him,” an officer said.

He added that when he was brought into jail, he suffered from a heart attack and passed away.

The district police officer of Liaqatpur has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.