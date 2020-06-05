Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Liaqatpur man tortured to death in police custody: family

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Liaqatpur man tortured to death in police custody: family

SAMAA TV/screengrab

A man was allegedly tortured to death in the police custody in Liaqatpur Thursday night.

Following this, family and village members of the man came out in protest against the police and blocked the National Highway. They claimed that the suspect was murdered by the police.

A day before, the police had agreed to hand over the man’s body to his family but then refused after which riots started in the area. Roads were blocked and tyres were burnt. Due to the protests, traffic at the highway has been blocked creating problems for the commuters.

The police, on the other hand, said that they had arrested the man during a robbery in Bahawalpur two days ago. “The man had committed multiple crimes in Bahawalpur, Liaqatpur and Rahim Yar Khan and the police had been on a lookout for him,” an officer said.

He added that when he was brought into jail, he suffered from a heart attack and passed away.

The district police officer of Liaqatpur has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dacoit Liaqatpur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Liaqatpur, robbery, dacoit, police, custody, death, torture, highway, family, body, heart attack
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Karachi's Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Karachi’s Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.