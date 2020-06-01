Monday, June 1, 2020  | 8 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Late professor’s house robbed inside Karachi University campus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Robbers didn't even leave clothes, water taps at home

The house of a late Karachi University professor was robbed inside the campus, the family said Monday.

The robbers didn’t even leave toothpaste and water taps in the bathroom.

One of the family members told SAMAA TV they had gone to another city for Eid and when they returned they found their home had been plundered.

The robbers deprived the family of 12 tola gold, new clothes and cash, the family member said.

Dr Moiz, the KU security official, said the family verbally informed the campus security office of the incident Sunday. He said families inform his office before leaving their homes.

But the late professor’s family didn’t inform that they were leaving for a few days, Moiz added.

Karachi
 
