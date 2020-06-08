Monday, June 8, 2020  | 15 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Larkana prisoners stage protest after new coronavirus cases reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Larkana prisoners stage protest after new coronavirus cases reported

A picture of the Central Jail Larkana. Photo: SAMAA TV

The prisoners at Central Jail Larakana staged a protest after seven new cases were reported at the prison on Monday.

Six prisoners and a jailer tested positive for the virus.

The protesting prisoners said that their movement shouldn’t be restricted by barracks as the number of cases is rising now and they have to practice social distancing.

It was reported that they held four guards hostage during the protest.

A total of 578 inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in jails across Sindh, according to a June 6 report of the Prisons Department. The highest number of cases has been reported in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus larkana
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
I'm never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
I’m never flying with PIA again: Maheen Khan
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
Pakistani writer Asif Farrukhi passes away
KP doctor attacked by patient's attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
KP doctor attacked by patient’s attendants at Hayatabad Medical Complex
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.