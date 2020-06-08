Larkana prisoners stage protest after new coronavirus cases reported

The prisoners at Central Jail Larakana staged a protest after seven new cases were reported at the prison on Monday.

Six prisoners and a jailer tested positive for the virus.

The protesting prisoners said that their movement shouldn’t be restricted by barracks as the number of cases is rising now and they have to practice social distancing.

It was reported that they held four guards hostage during the protest.

A total of 578 inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in jails across Sindh, according to a June 6 report of the Prisons Department. The highest number of cases has been reported in Karachi.