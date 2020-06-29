Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Lahore wakes up to light showers

Posted: Jun 29, 2020
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore residents woke up to rain and cold breeze on Monday morning.

The city has been facing severe heat for the last few weeks, but the monsoon rains have reduced the temperature to 29 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office has forecast intermittent rain in Lahore this week. Major areas of Lahore are set to witness pleasant weather in the coming days as the temperature is expected not to go past 35 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, light rain has been reported in some areas of Karachi as well Monday morning.

