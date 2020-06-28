Lahore transporters ask government to reduce price of diesel

Threaten to strike if demands aren’t met

“The transporters were already facing a crisis and we can’t even pay the salaries of our employees,” Najeebullah Niazi, the president of goods transport owners federation, told SAMAA TV. “The government should not have increased the price of diesel.”

On March 26, the federal government increased the petrol price by Rs25.58 per liter to a little over Rs100.

The price of high speed diesel has been increased by Rs21.31.

“Businesses are closed, industries and factories are closed,” said a transporter in Lahore. “Who will pay us money?”

He added that they will park their vehicles and go home if the government doesn’t reduces price of diesel.