Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore restaurant footage shows robbers, police exchanging gunfire

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
A robber was injured

SAMAA TV has obtained a CCTV footage of an encounter between policemen and robbers at a restaurant in Lahore’s Ghalib market on Tuesday.

The footage shows policemen entering the restaurant a few minutes after the robbers stormed in. The robbers can be seen opening fire on the policemen when they entered the restaurant.

The sudden attack had forced the policemen to retreat for a few seconds but the cops standing outside swung into action and injured a robber after exchanging gunfire.

A robber was arrested after being injured, while his accomplice managed to escape, the police said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore, Encounter, Police, Ghalib Market, Robbers
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for coronavirus in Pakistan
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal tests positive for coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
Face masks, health checks, long check-ins: the future of flying
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.