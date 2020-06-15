Monday, June 15, 2020  | 22 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore neighbourhoods with higher COVID-19 cases sealed for two weeks

Posted: Jun 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Lahore neighbourhoods with higher COVID-19 cases sealed for two weeks

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid. Photo: SAMAA TV (screengrab)

All the areas in Lahore with a high density of coronavirus patients will be closed down for the next two weeks starting midnight tomorrow (Tuesday), Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said.

These areas include Shahdara, the walled city, Harbans Pura, Nishtar Town, Cantt, Mozang and parts of Allama Iqbal Town.

They will be closed down for two weeks. Pharmacies, grocery stores and tandoors in these areas will remain open so that residents can easily purchase necessities.

In a media briefing on Monday, Rashid said that the action was taken after the number of cases in the city spiked. Nearly 300 cases have been recorded in these areas.

“We will observe the results of the lockdown after two weeks and make further decisions,” she said.

The minister said that in case there of emergency, residents can call at the helpline numbers given by the government. For ambulance services, residents can call 1122. For other emergency services, you can call 04299211136-37-38.

“People have been blaming the PTI government for failure to control the cases and have been comparing us to countries such as New Zealand and Taiwan,” she said.

“The population of New Zealand is half of that of Lahore’s. Controlling the virus there is much easier than controlling it is in an immensely populated country like ours,” Rashid explained.

She added that people believe that ventilators are the only resort for a coronavirus patient and debunked the misconception. The minister assured that the government was ensuring provision of ventilators and ICU beds at all hospitals in the city.

People don’t understand that this is a viral infection, Rashid regretted. “It’s very important to understand that we can only fight the virus by wearing masks and social distancing.”

Punjab has reported more than 54,000 coronavirus cases — the highest in any province. The death toll in the province is also the highest and has crossed the 1,000 mark.

Punjab, Yasmin Rashid, social distancing, masks, ventilators, hospitals, coronavirus, covid-19, Shahdara, walled city, Harbans Pura, Nishtar Town, Cantt, Mozang, Allama Iqbal Town
 
