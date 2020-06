A man was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Lahore on Monday, according to the police.

The 20-year-old suspect, identified as Usama, was a resident of Manga Mandi and has been taken into police custody. He admitted to his crime.

The girl has been shifted to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in critical condition.

According to the police, a case has been registered by the victim’s father against Usama.