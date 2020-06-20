Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
Lahore man arrested for ‘killing 23-year-old daughter’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore man arrested for ‘killing 23-year-old daughter’

A man was arrested on Saturday for killing his 23-year-old daughter in the name of honour in Lahore’s Garden Town, according to the police.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Rahim, had murdered his daughter with a knife for choosing to marry out of her own choice two months ago.

The woman had first married a man chosen by her parents in 2019 to a man living in England. She, however, fled from her house three months later and married a man of her choice.

“Rahim had fled from the crime scene and was missing all this time,” Investigation In-charge Atif Sindho said, adding that he has admitted to his crime in police custody.

A challan of the case will soon be presented before the court. The investigation was completed using modern tracing technology, the in-charge added.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
Lahore, Garden Town, man, daughter, England, marriage, honor killing, police, technology, investigation, challan, court
 
