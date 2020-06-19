Lahore man arrested for harassing women: police

A man, identified as Adnan, was arrested from Lahore’s Liaquatabad on Friday for harassing women.

According to the police, there were complaints being made against Adnan by women in Liaquatabad and Model Town that he used to harass them while they were walking in the streets.

It was reported that the suspect also threw acid on a woman on Thursday (June 18) due to which part of her neck was burnt, the police said.

After the complaints grew, the Dolphin Force traced the suspect with the help of CCTV cameras and arrested him. “He was traced with the help of his motorcycle’s licence plate,” a police officer said.

He added that Adnan had also been named in multiple other cases. He admitted to his crime in police custody. A case has been registered against him.