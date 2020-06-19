Friday, June 19, 2020  | 27 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore man arrested for harassing women: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Lahore man arrested for harassing women: police

A man, identified as Adnan, was arrested from Lahore’s Liaquatabad on Friday for harassing women.

According to the police, there were complaints being made against Adnan by women in Liaquatabad and Model Town that he used to harass them while they were walking in the streets.

It was reported that the suspect also threw acid on a woman on Thursday (June 18) due to which part of her neck was burnt, the police said.

After the complaints grew, the Dolphin Force traced the suspect with the help of CCTV cameras and arrested him. “He was traced with the help of his motorcycle’s licence plate,” a police officer said.

He added that Adnan had also been named in multiple other cases. He admitted to his crime in police custody. A case has been registered against him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
harassment Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
acid, attack, police, custody, case, Liaquatabad, Model Town, Lahore, harassment
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.