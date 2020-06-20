Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore illegal gas decanting units sealed: police

Posted: Jun 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore illegal gas decanting units sealed: police

SAMAA TV/screengrab

Two gas decanting units selling illegal oxygen gas were sealed in Lahore’s Shahdara on Saturday, according to the police.

Assistant Commissioner Tabrez Mari along with police conducted a raid in the area and then shut down the shops where oxygen was being illegally refilled into cylinders.

“The owners of the units did not have any licence that permitted them to sell gas,” AC Mari said, adding that oxygen was being sold at overpriced rates.

The owners of the units have been taken into custody and gas cylinder have been seized. A case has been registered.

