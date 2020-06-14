Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
Lahore gang arrested for selling overpriced coronavirus injections

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore gang arrested for selling overpriced coronavirus injections

File Photo

A gang of six men was arrested for selling overpriced coronavirus injections illegally in Lahore on Saturday.

A sting operation to arrest these black marketeers was conducted by Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah along with the deputy drugs controllers.

“The suspects were selling injections worth Rs12,000 for Rs600,000,” Nasrullah said, adding that they often even fled with the money.

According to Prime Minister’s Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, strict action will be taken against those involved in over-charging or black marketeering of life-saving drugs by the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan.

He urged the masses to inform DRAP on its toll-free number 0800-03727 in case they were over-charged for Actemra injection.

Pakistan has reported a total of 135,864 coronavirus cases and 2,596 fatalities so far.

