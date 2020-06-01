Lahore doctor advises people to eat fresh to avoid typhoid

Hospitals in Lahore seeing 5 to 7 patients everyday

Professor Mehmood Ayaz, a senior doctor at Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences, told SAMAA Digital that people should avoid eating frozen food as the bacteria survives in cold water or frozen food.

“Make fresh food and finish in one time,” Dr Ayaz said, adding that typhoid patients suffer “extreme fever” on the first stage and if they don’t get treatment, the bacterial infection can be fatal as it could severely attack the lungs and other parts of the body.

According to the doctors, they see five to seven patients suffering from typhoid at Lahore’s big hospitals every day and at least three of them are brought to medical facilities in critical condition.