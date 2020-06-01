Monday, June 1, 2020  | 8 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore doctor advises people to eat fresh to avoid typhoid

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Hospitals in Lahore seeing 5 to 7 patients everyday

Doctors in Lahore have asked people to avoid eating out and cook fresh food after the city saw a spike in typhoid cases in the last few days.

Professor Mehmood Ayaz, a senior doctor at Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences, told SAMAA Digital that people should avoid eating frozen food as the bacteria survives in cold water or frozen food.

“Make fresh food and finish in one time,” Dr Ayaz said, adding that typhoid patients suffer “extreme fever” on the first stage and if they don’t get treatment, the bacterial infection can be fatal as it could severely attack the lungs and other parts of the body.

According to the doctors, they see five to seven patients suffering from typhoid at Lahore’s big hospitals every day and at least three of them are brought to medical facilities in critical condition.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore typhoid
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Typhoid, Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
Pakistan Tiddi solution: feed the locusts to chickens
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
What we talk about when we talk about May 28
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Dissenting bureaucrat stops K-IV committee in its tracks
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 25 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 25 May | Pakistan
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
Inquiry update: Sugar mills ripped off farmers, taxpayers Rs300b
What's the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
What’s the status of hospitals admitting COVID-19 patients in Sindh?
Headlines 9pm: PM calls out India for "arrogant expansionist policies"
Headlines 9pm: PM calls out India for “arrogant expansionist policies”
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Contact list to get tested for Coronavirus in Pakistan
Karachi's Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
Karachi’s Civil Hospital attacked by mob after COVID-19 patient dies
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.