Lahore court unhappy with OGRA chairperson’s performance

Posted: Jun 17, 2020
Posted: Jun 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Photo: File

The Lahore High Court expressed its displeasure with the performance of the OGRA chairperson while hearing a case on the shortage of petrol across the country.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan remarked that the OGRA chairperson should hav at least appeared in court. He should leave his post if he can’t continue to work, the judge remarked. “OGRA has to improve its performance. This is an example of bad governance.”

The court has ordered the advocate-general to appear at the next hearing.

On June 11, OGRA imposed fines up to Rs10 million on six oil marketing companies for not supplying fuel. The companies included Puma Energy, Shell Pakistan, Attock Petroleum, Hascol Petroleum, Total Parco Pakistan, and Gas and Oil Limited, according to a notification.

These OMCs were not supplying fuel, OGRA said. They have been asked to pay the penalties within 30 days.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also okayed strict action against those found responsible for the shortage.

