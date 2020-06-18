Lahore court convicts four LeT members in terror financing case

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore convicted four members of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba in a terror financing case.

The court has awarded imprisonment for five years each to Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid. Two others, Hafiz Abdul Salam and Abdul Rehman Makki, the brother in law of Hafiz Saeed, have been given imprisonment for one year each.

The accused were convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The verdict said that the accused “arranged, managed, solicited, supported and obtained property in the name of AL-Anfaal Trust” which is a subsidiary organization of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The court in its judgment further stated that “the prosecution has proved its case against accused persons Malik Zafar Iqbal s/o Sardar Ali and Muhammad Yayha Aziz s/o Ham Din to the extent of use and possession of the property which has reasonable cause to suspect that it has been used for the purpose of terror financing or terrorism”.

The court has also ordered the authorities to confiscate Jamia Madrassa Sattaria and its building.

“The property measuring 01 Kanal and 03 Marlas where Madrisa Sataria Ahl-e-Hadees has been constructed stands forfeited in favour of the state u/s 11-Q of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997,” the verdict said.

In February, a court in Lahore had handed Jamaat-ud-Dawa head Hafiz Saeed five years and six months in jail in a terror financing case.