KWSB claims water, sewerage issues resolved in several Karachi areas

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board claimed on Wednesday to have resolved sewerage and water supply complaints in several areas of Karachi.

KWSB teams eliminated faults in the system in Manzoor Colony, Quaidabad, Lyari, Malir Halt, Liaquatabad, Water Pump, North Karachi, Gulberg, Korangi, Ajmeer Nagri, Shah Faisal Town, Bin Qasim, Nazimabad, Khudadad Colony, Jaffar Tayyar Society, Pak Colony, Orangi Town, PECHS Society, Abul Hasan Isphani Road and SITE Town, according to KWSB spokesman Rizwan Hyder.

KWSB teams repaired valves of a six-inch diameter water line in Manzoor Colony, Sector F near Gulzar Habib Mosque, according to the KWSB spokesman.

Water leakage complaint from Quaidabad UC-7 was resolved by replacing a portion of the 6-inch diameter line.

Sewerage overflow issue was resolved on Shaikh Rahseed Road in Lyari, while an 18-inch diameter supply line was repaired in the Malir Halt area.

The cleaning of 33-inch trunk main water supply line was done near Apsara Apartment in Liaquatabad. A sunk sewerage line was replaced near Water Pump in Gulberg area.

The KWSB repaired a 12-inch diameter water supply line in North Karachi’s Sector 8 and cleaned a sewerage line in Gulberg Block-12.

The issue of sewerage overflow was resolved in UC-27 of Korangi No. 5 and proper valves were installed at Amjair Nagri pumping station for improvement of water distribution and supply system, the spokesperson shared.

A sewerage line of 18-inch diameter was laid down in UC-14 of Shah Faisal Town. Sewerage overflow complaints were resolved in UC-6 near Marvi Village in Bin Qasim Town.

Similarly, a sewerage line was cleaned through machinery in Nazimabad No. 3 and 150 pumps were installed at the PRC Tower pumping station. An 18-inch diameter sunk sewerage line was also replaced in UC-35 of Korangi Town.

KWSB teams replaced an 8-inch diameter sewerage line in Khudadad Colony, besdies resolving sewage overflow complaints in Jaffar Tayyar Society.

The repair work on 6-inch and 12-inch water supply lines was done in UC-5 of Pak Colony, whereas a 15-inch diameter sewage line was laid down in Gulshan-e-Zia, Orangi Town to bring improvement in sewage flow system.

The KWSB staff cleaned a 4-inch diameter water supply line in PECHS Society and multiple sewage lines on Abul Hasan Isphani Road, Hyder said.

A 33-inch diameter water supply line was repaired near Jinnah Hospital, while a 12-inch water supply line was laid in UC-14 of SITE Town near Tooba Hills.

“It took two to three days for the KWSB teams to resolve these complaints,” Hyder told Samaa Digital.

People can dial KWSB complaint numbers 99245138-40 to register their complaints regarding sewerage and water supply issues, he said.