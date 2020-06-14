Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

KP’s private hospitals told to put COVID-19 treatment charges online

Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

All private hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will now have to put their coronavirus treatment charges on their websites and on the hospital’s notice boards.

According to a notification issued by the province’s health commission, the hospitals will have to to put up a detailed account of the COVID-19 treatment expenses on their official websites.

A treatment break down will also have to be put on the hospitals’ notice boards.

The decision was taken following the increasing number of complaints from residents regarding varying and high prices. KP’s district administration has said that they will not let residents be charged unjustly.

A similar action was also taken by the district administration of Islamabad on Saturday.

The province has reported a total of 17,450 cases and 642 deaths so far.

