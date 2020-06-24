KP policemen ‘torture’ man for abusing them on social media

Four officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police tortured and beat up a man in Peshawar for abusing them in a video posted on social media.

The man had posted the abusive video a few days ago, following which the police officers arrested him and brutally beat him up after removing his clothes.

A video of the attack went viral after which the officers, identified as Tehkal SHO Shehriyar Khan, Phandi IHS Zairullah, Tehkal FC Naeem and Tauseef, have been suspended.

An FIR has also been lodged against them under the Police Act.

According to Peshawar’s SSP, strict action has been taken against the accused. “The police are not just responsible for the security of the public’s valuables but also their honour,” he said.

“If someone has done something wrong, there is a due course of law and the Peshawar police completely follow it,” he added.

Peshawar Inspector-General Sanaullah has also taken notice of the attack.