KP man arrested for making videos of women during childbirth

A man was arrested for making videos of women during childbirth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kirk on Friday, according to the Federal Investigation Agency.

The man, identified as Inamullah, used to work at a private clinic as an anesthesia technician, said FIA’s cyber wing Deputy Director Tahir Khan.

The owner of the clinic said when he found that the suspect used to make these videos of women, he fired him after which Inamullah started blackmailing the women.

A complaint was registered by the owner with the FIA. They raided Inamullah’s house and arrested him. The officers said they found 42 videos of women from the suspect’s possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.