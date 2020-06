A man was shot dead during an attempted kidnapping in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar on Saturday night.

He was trying to stop a group of men from kidnapping his wife.

Four suspects entered the couple’s home in Gulshan-e-Maymar and shot the woman’s husband Siraj when he resisted the attempted kidnapping. He was shot six times.

The police arrived at the scene and foiled the kidnapping. They also arrested two suspects.