Khan, allies to discuss budget approval at PM House dinner

Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited members of the coalition parties to a dinner at his official residence on Sunday.

The prime minister would speak to the attendees regarding the process of budget approval, according to a statement issued from the PM’s office. He would address reservations of coalition partners with regard to the budget.

Members of the cabinet and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would also attend the dinner.

The PTI government unveiled its second annual budget on June 12, which had the total outlay of Rs7,294.9 billion.

It was 11% lower than the size of budget estimates 2019-20.