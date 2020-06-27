Saturday, June 27, 2020  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Khan, allies to discuss budget approval at PM House dinner

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Khan, allies to discuss budget approval at PM House dinner

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited members of the coalition parties to a dinner at his official residence on Sunday.

The prime minister would speak to the attendees regarding the process of budget approval, according to a statement issued from the PM’s office. He would address reservations of coalition partners with regard to the budget.

Members of the cabinet and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would also attend the dinner.

The PTI government unveiled its second annual budget on June 12, which had the total outlay of Rs7,294.9 billion.

It was 11% lower than the size of budget estimates 2019-20.

FaceBook WhatsApp
budget Imran Khan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Imran Khan, budget, PM, dinner, allies, coalition partners
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi's Hilal-e-Ahmer
Free walk-in COVID-19 testing facility opens at Karachi’s Hilal-e-Ahmer
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets 'revolutionary' new vaccine
UK coronavirus trials: First healthy volunteer gets ‘revolutionary’ new vaccine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.