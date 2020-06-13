Khairpur imposes complete district-wide lockdown after COVID-19 cases spike

The deputy commissioner has imposed a complete lockdown and sealed multiple areas in Sindh’s Khairpur after the number of coronavirus cases in the district spiked.

According to a notification sent to the district’s health officer, it was stated that the lockdown will be effective from June 12 (Friday) in Taluka Khairpur, Sobhodero and Gambat.

“It is recommended that the unnecessary movement of the public may be restricted by implementing SOPs through local police and other law enforcement agencies,” the notification read.

It has also made it compulsory for residents to strictly follow government’s SOPs.

Akhund Mohalla, Machis Factory Area, Areesha Colony, Panjhati Area, Hindu Mohalla Ranipur, Ahmedpur Mohalla Ranipur, Shaikh Mohalla and Gharebabad Mohalla have been sealed.

The police and assistant commissioners have been given the responsibility to ensure the implementation of the order.

Khairpur has reported a total of 905 COVID-19 cases and six deaths so far.