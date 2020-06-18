Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

KE removes illegal street lights, switches from Gulshan, Nazimabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
KE removes illegal street lights, switches from Gulshan, Nazimabad

Photo: K-Electric

Action was taken in Karachi against illegal use of K-Electric’s installations by the internet and TV cable operators, street light switches, telephone lines and kunda connections on Thursday.

An operation was conducted in Gulshan, Nazimabad and North Nazimabad.

Over 145 illegal and dangerous street light switches were cleared and 175 kundas disconnected, according to the KE spokesperson.

Illegally installed internet and TV cables were disconnected from over 96 poles in the Gulshan and Five Star areas.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
DRAP approves Pakistan’s first COVID-19 testing kit
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Pakistan to start manufacturing electromedical devices
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient offers hope for others
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.