KE removes illegal street lights, switches from Gulshan, Nazimabad

Action was taken in Karachi against illegal use of K-Electric’s installations by the internet and TV cable operators, street light switches, telephone lines and kunda connections on Thursday.

An operation was conducted in Gulshan, Nazimabad and North Nazimabad.

Over 145 illegal and dangerous street light switches were cleared and 175 kundas disconnected, according to the KE spokesperson.

Illegally installed internet and TV cables were disconnected from over 96 poles in the Gulshan and Five Star areas.