Karachi’s salons, spas closed due to ‘increased COVID-19 risk’

All salons and spas in Karachi have been shut as the number of coronavirus cases in the city rises alarmingly.

According to the city’s south deputy commissioner, as per orders from the home department salons and spas will be closed down.

“They put visitors at a greater risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus,” he said. Multiple salons, such as Nabila in Clifton and Defence were sealed by the Civil Lines assistant commissioner on Saturday.

Sindh has reported more than 51,000 COVID-19 cases and 816 deaths so far. Of these, most of the cases are from Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit the city on Tuesday [June 16] to discuss the coronavirus situation with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.