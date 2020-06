Three others also sealed

The Sindh Food Authority sealed five restaurants in Karachi's districts South and Central over poor hygiene.

These five restaurants are Red Apple, Hot N Spicy, Asian Hot N Roll, Hot N Pepper and Meerath.

Raids were conducted on tip offs and the food authority teams found a general lack of hygiene, unsanitary freezers and no drainage systems.

The restaurants also hadn't applied for licences.

Fines of Rs220,000 have also been imposed for using expired food products.