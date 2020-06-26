Thursday, June 25, 2020  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital offers free COVID-19 tests for poor

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital offers free COVID-19 tests for poor

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi launched on Thursday the free COVID-19 testing facility, according to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

Akhtar said that people who are not in the position to bear the cost of COVID-19 test can avail the facility at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The hospital would conduct 65 free tests daily, according to the mayor. He said a 30-bed isolation ward has also been established for coronavirus patients at the hospital.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has upgraded the hospital’s laboratory from its limited resources, according to the mayor. Competent and qualified doctors are present at the hospital to facilitate the poor people.

“The free testing facility was made possible with the active support and cooperation of philanthropists,” he said.

The KMC has requested the federal and provincial governments to release emergency funds to hospitals, but it has not yet received any response, Akhtar said.

He urged the National Disaster Management Authority to upgrade the ICU at the hospital.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, coronavirus, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, free tests
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Coronavirus in Pakistan: contact list for oxygen cylinders, oximeters, plasma
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Pakistan’s ‘dark web’ sells your sensitive personal details for peanuts
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.