Karachi’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital offers free COVID-19 tests for poor

The Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi launched on Thursday the free COVID-19 testing facility, according to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

Akhtar said that people who are not in the position to bear the cost of COVID-19 test can avail the facility at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The hospital would conduct 65 free tests daily, according to the mayor. He said a 30-bed isolation ward has also been established for coronavirus patients at the hospital.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has upgraded the hospital’s laboratory from its limited resources, according to the mayor. Competent and qualified doctors are present at the hospital to facilitate the poor people.

“The free testing facility was made possible with the active support and cooperation of philanthropists,” he said.

The KMC has requested the federal and provincial governments to release emergency funds to hospitals, but it has not yet received any response, Akhtar said.

He urged the National Disaster Management Authority to upgrade the ICU at the hospital.