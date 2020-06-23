Karachiites protest prolonged outages, over-billing by KE

Residents staged a demonstration in Karachi’s Malir district on Tuesday to protest prolonged power outages and over-billing by the K-Electric.

The demonstration was held outside the KE office in Malir. The protesters said they were facing up to 12-hour-long outages.

KE, the city’s sole power distribution company, has also been overcharging the consumers, the protesters said.

They demanded the Sindh government and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority take notice of the matter.

NEPRA Chairman Tauseef Farooqi has already announced that an investigation would be conducted into the unannounced power outages in Karachi.

He has instructed that the reasons behind the load-shedding be brought before the public.

Additionally, NEPRA has rejected an increase of Rs1.60 per unit price of electricity suggested by the KE.

The federal cabinet has decided not to increase the electricity price till June 30, according to Farooqi.

Similar requests from other power distribution companies have also been denied by the authority.