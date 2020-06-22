Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
Karachi woman ties up children with chains for misbehaving: police

Posted: Jun 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Karachi woman ties up children with chains for misbehaving: police

File photo: AFP

A woman in Karachi’s Moosa Colony tied up her stepchildren with chains as a punishment for misbehaving, according to the police.

The police were called after the area residents found the children, a four-year-old and a 10-year-old, in chains. They untied the children and provided them with food and water.

According to the neighbours, the woman created a ruckus and fought with them as well. The police took her and her children to the police station but did not file a complaint against her.

They also let the woman go and handed the children back to her after which she fled from her house with her family.

