Karachi vet arrested on charges of stealing three puppies

A Karachi vet has been arrested on charges of stealing three puppies during an operation at his hospital.

The suspect was presented in court on Wednesday and has been remanded into police custody.

The Gizri police took action against him after a resident filed a complaint against the doctor. He said that he took his pet dog for an operation during which five puppies were born but the vet handed him back only two.

A video of the operation shows that five puppies were born.

The investigating officer said that another vet couldn’t be arrested as he had already acquired bail in the case.