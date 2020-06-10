Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi vet arrested on charges of stealing three puppies

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi vet arrested on charges of stealing three puppies

Photo: AFP

A Karachi vet has been arrested on charges of stealing three puppies during an operation at his hospital.

The suspect was presented in court on Wednesday and has been remanded into police custody.

The Gizri police took action against him after a resident filed a complaint against the doctor. He said that he took his pet dog for an operation during which five puppies were born but the vet handed him back only two.

A video of the operation shows that five puppies were born.

The investigating officer said that another vet couldn’t be arrested as he had already acquired bail in the case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
Storm hits Karachi, gusts of wind, rain whip through neighbourhoods
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
CAA closes Lahore airport runway for two months
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
PSO slashes high-octane petrol price by Rs15
The dating dacoits of Sindh
The dating dacoits of Sindh
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Fact-check: No, coronavirus has not been found in chickens
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Minal Khan is getting out of her comfort zone
Ex-Dow university official Dr Zahoor Shaikh dies of COVID-19
Ex-Dow university official Dr Zahoor Shaikh dies of COVID-19
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
‘Govt will have to tighten lockdown if public isn’t careful’
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
Lahore doctor put on anaesthesia machine as no ventilator available
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.