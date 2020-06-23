Karachi school owner opens biryani shop as lockdown continues

A school owner and teacher has converted his school into a biryani shop to compensate for the losses sustained by him during the coronavirus lockdown.

Mohammad Danish is among thousands of Pakistanis who have been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the lockdown was in place, he used to run a school in Karachi’s Manghopir.

After the government shut down all educational institutions, he had to set up a biryani stall right in front of his school to feed his family.

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Tuesday, he said that he’s not ashamed of it in any way. “I feel it is better than begging at least.”

Danish then explained why he thinks becoming a biryani vendor was the only reasonable option. He says his school falls in the Category C, which he says, includes schools that are located in less developed areas and charge a monthly fee of Rs300 to Rs1,500.

“People in Manghopir are suffering as much as me. Many people are not able to go to work and make money. So, when we were not receiving the fees, it was useless to ask them because we knew they don’t have any money themselves,” said Danish.

“I know many young boys who used to give home tuition and teach in schools but were forced to work as daily wage labourers right after the lockdown was imposed.”

Danish said his students come to his stall to buy biryani from him every other day.

He hopes to run both businesses simultaneously after the lockdown ends.