Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi residents to be ‘punished’ for leaving house after 7pm

Posted: Jun 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Karachi residents to be 'punished' for leaving house after 7pm

Photo: Online

The residents of Karachi will now be punished if they are found violating the smart lockdown imposed in multiple areas of the city, according to the Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon.

“It has been observed that people in areas that have been closed down because of the smart lockdown are not following the government’s orders,” he said.

The police have, therefore, decided that anyone seen out on the streets after 7pm will be punished with sticks or even send to jail. Cases might also be registered against the violators. Shops in these areas will also not be allowed to be open.

Almost every major neighbourhood in Karachi has been put under a lockdown till July 2 as coronavirus hotspots have emerged in these areas.

Only one person can leave the house to get groceries and will have to show their CNIC. Only one attendant can accompany a sick person in need of medical care.

Sindh has reported more than 70,000 coronavirus cases so far of which most are from Karachi.

