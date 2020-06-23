Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi power outages to be investigated by NEPRA

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Karachi power outages to be investigated by NEPRA

File Photo

The chairperson of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has announced that an investigation will be launched into the unannounced power outages in Karachi.

Tauseef Farooqi has instructed that the reasons behind the load-shedding should be brought forward and presented to the public.

Residents in multiple areas of Karachi have complained of power outages of up to 12 hours. K-Electric, on the other hand, has blamed the increased hours of load-shedding on the shortage of furnace oil.

Additionally, an increase of Rs1.60 per unit price of electricity suggested by the power supply company has been rejected by NEPRA.

According to Farooqi, the cabinet has decided not to increase the electricity price till June 30. Similar requests from other electricity companies have also been denied by the authority.

Any further decision over the issue will be taken after June 30, the chairperson added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric nepra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Renowned scholar Allama Talib Jauhari laid to rest in Karachi
Five things you didn't know about Mufti Naeem
Five things you didn’t know about Mufti Naeem
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
Senior religious scholar Mufti Naeem passes away
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
With Rangers attacks, investigators link separatists and MQM
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
Quetta-Karachi highway plan shelved
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.