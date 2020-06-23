Karachi power outages to be investigated by NEPRA

The chairperson of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has announced that an investigation will be launched into the unannounced power outages in Karachi.

Tauseef Farooqi has instructed that the reasons behind the load-shedding should be brought forward and presented to the public.

Residents in multiple areas of Karachi have complained of power outages of up to 12 hours. K-Electric, on the other hand, has blamed the increased hours of load-shedding on the shortage of furnace oil.

Additionally, an increase of Rs1.60 per unit price of electricity suggested by the power supply company has been rejected by NEPRA.

According to Farooqi, the cabinet has decided not to increase the electricity price till June 30. Similar requests from other electricity companies have also been denied by the authority.

Any further decision over the issue will be taken after June 30, the chairperson added.