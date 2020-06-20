Karachi power outages last up to 12 hours, people suffer

Along with rising temperatures and the scorching heat, extended hours of power outages are another issue that has residents of Karachi worried.

Load-shedding in multiple areas of the city has increased to over eight hours a day. District East has reportedly been declared the most affected area.

Residents of areas such as Malir, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shah Faisal Colony and Saddar are experiencing as much as 12 hours of load-shedding a day.

They have complained that because of the power outages, water supply in these areas has been cut off. “How will the water motors work without electricity?” a man asked.

Water supply from the Dhabeji Pumping Station has also been cut off due to this reason, increasing people’s problems. They have demanded that the government solve this problem as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, K-Electric had announced that it will conduct load-shedding of two to three hours in residential areas and eight hours in industrial areas due to a shortage of furnace oil.