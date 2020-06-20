Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi power outages last up to 12 hours, people suffer

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Karachi power outages last up to 12 hours, people suffer

Along with rising temperatures and the scorching heat, extended hours of power outages are another issue that has residents of Karachi worried.

Load-shedding in multiple areas of the city has increased to over eight hours a day. District East has reportedly been declared the most affected area.

Residents of areas such as Malir, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shah Faisal Colony and Saddar are experiencing as much as 12 hours of load-shedding a day.

They have complained that because of the power outages, water supply in these areas has been cut off. “How will the water motors work without electricity?” a man asked.

Water supply from the Dhabeji Pumping Station has also been cut off due to this reason, increasing people’s problems. They have demanded that the government solve this problem as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, K-Electric had announced that it will conduct load-shedding of two to three hours in residential areas and eight hours in industrial areas due to a shortage of furnace oil.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric Karachi KESC Load Shedding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Dhabeji station, water, supply, electricity, K-electric, furnace oil, load shedding, industrial areas, residential areas, district east, Malir, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Shah Faisal Colony, Saddar, Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Pakistan resumes international flight operations
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
Malala Yousafzai just graduated from Oxford
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.