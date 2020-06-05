Karachi police teams to ensure SOP implementation on public transport

The Karachi police announced on Friday that it will form special teams to ensure strict implementation of coronavirus SOPs on public transport.

According to the city’s police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, the teams will be headed by commissioners and assistant commissioners. “We have seen that people, including drivers, are violating government SOPs,” he said.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the city and it’s time action is taken against violators, Memon emphasised.

Ever since public transport has been resumed in the city, people have been seen without masks or gloves. The rules of social distancing are also not being followed.

A similar situation is also seen inside shops and markets, according to reports. Businesses that were not given permission to reopen are operating.

So far, the police have arrested 67 drivers and fined 299 for their failure to follow precautionary measures.

Drivers, on the other hand, have complained that traffic police officers are being unjust and taking bribes. They warned that if these arrests continue, they will stage protests across the city.

On June 4, Sindh reported 626 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 33,536. Twenty fatalities also took place in the province, taking the death toll to 575.