Karachi police arrests Geo News reporter Wali Khan Babar’s murderer

The Karachi police have arrested a hit man who killed TV reporter Wali Khan Babar in the city’s Liaquatabad area in 2011, confirmed the police chief.

Ghulam Nabi Memon, the chief of Karachi police, told reporters in Karachi that the man, identified as Kamran alias Shani, shot Geo News reporter Wali Khan Babar.

“He shot Wali Babar… he is the main shooter that’s why he was given death penalty by the ATC.”

The reporter was gunned down in Karachi’s Liquatabad area on January 13, 2011 when he was returning from the Geo News office.

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi had awarded four men life imprisonment in the murder case and two others, Faisal alias Mota and Kamran alias Shani, were given death sentences in absentia in 2014. Faisal alias Mota was arrested from Nine Zero, the headquarters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement in March 2015, while Kamran alias Zeeshani Shani was on the run.

The Karachi police chief said that Kamran alias Zeeshan Shani was arrested by a Special Investigation Unit Monday morning on a tip-off from a federal intelligence agency.

“He told us that they killed Wali Khan Babar because he worked for ANP as a student… So that’s why they targeted him,” Memon told reporters. “The second reason he told us was that he (Wali Khan Babar) was making anti-MQM stories, stories against Altaf Hussain and airing them on TV.”

The city’s top police official added that the ‘shooter’ joined the MQM (London) in 2008 and became part of Faisal alias Mota’s target killing team.

The MQM, founded by Altaf Hussain, was a major political party in urban areas of Sindh until August 2016. The party leaders in Pakistan had distanced themselves from Hussain after he delivered a hate speech on August 22, 2016.

Soon after the speech, the MQM workers had stormed the office of a TV channel in Karachi and manhandled the staff of the channel. The law enforcement agencies, later, swung into action and sealed almost all the offices of the party, including Nine Zero.

The Karachi police chief said that Kamran alias Zeeshan Mani had lived at Nine Zero for five or six years but managed to escape from there before the raid on the headquarters. He added that his brother had arranged a house from him in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar and he was living there with his wife and two children.