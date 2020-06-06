Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

‘Karachi-Peshawar rail track to be upgraded in CPEC’s second phase’

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says the ML-1 project is vital to the country's economy. Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The 1,872-kilometre-long Karachi-Peshawar railway track will be upgraded as part of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa said Saturday.

The Central Development Working Party has approved the Railway Mainline-1 project with a cost of $7.2 billion, Bajwa said on Twitter.

A final approval of the project would be taken from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.

The project includes dualisation and upgradation of Karachi-Peshawar railway track, upgradation of Pakistan Railway Academy Walton and establishment of a dry port in Havelian.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says the project is vital to the country’s economy.

Pakistan, CPEC, Asim Bajwa, Karachi, Peshawar, railway track
 
