‘Karachi-Peshawar rail track to be upgraded in CPEC’s second phase’

The 1,872-kilometre-long Karachi-Peshawar railway track will be upgraded as part of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, CPEC Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa said Saturday.

The Central Development Working Party has approved the Railway Mainline-1 project with a cost of $7.2 billion, Bajwa said on Twitter.

A final approval of the project would be taken from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.

The project includes dualisation and upgradation of Karachi-Peshawar railway track, upgradation of Pakistan Railway Academy Walton and establishment of a dry port in Havelian.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says the project is vital to the country’s economy.