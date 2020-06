A man was killed after his a kite string slit his throat in Karachi Sunday night.

The man died at a hospital.

The victim was identified as Bilal. He was critically injured by a kite string in Liaquatabad.

He was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment.

His family said Bilal had recently been employed at the National Refinery.

Flying kites has been banned in the city due to the increasing number of casualties. Sharp strings easily slit the throats of passersby.