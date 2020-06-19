‘Karachi, Ghotki, Larkana attacks carried out by MQM-L, nationalist groups’

The Sindh police has prepared an initial investigation report over the cracker blasts in Karachi, Larkana and Ghotki, officials said Friday.

According to the report, the attacks on the Rangers were jointly carried out by Sindhi nationalist groups and Altaf Hussain’s MQM.

The report said that the attackers belong to Jamshoro and Larkana and they were members of an outlawed group.

Explosives used in the attackswere prepared in the same factory, the report said, .

At least four people, including two Rangers personnel, were killed in two separate blasts in Karachi and Ghotki on Friday. The third attack was reported in Larkana but no loss of life was reported from there.