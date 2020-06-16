Karachi deputy commissioner requested to impose lockdown to tackle coronavirus

A district health officer has written a letter to Karachi District West deputy commissioner to impose a smart lockdown in areas with the most number of COVID-19 cases.

The health officer said that the most number of cases in District West have been reported in Site and Baldia Town.

Gadap Town’s Gulshan-e-Maymar and Khuda Ki Basti have registered 34 coronavirus cases, while 37 cases have been recorded in UC-6 Maymarabad. In Keamari, 20 cases have been reported in UC-1 Bhutta village, 34 in UC-2 Sultanabad and 47 in UC-3 Keamari’s Docks and Majeed Colony.

Thirty-seven cases have been reported in Baldia’s UC-3 Islam Nagar, 41 in UC-4 Naiabadi, 134 in UC-6 Muslim Mujahid and 30 in UC-7’s Muhajir camp and Kokan Colony.

In Site, UC-4 Metroville has reported 149 cases, UC-6 Frontier Colony has reported 44 cases while UC-7 28.

In Orangi, forty-one cases have been recorded in UC-6 Ghaziabad, 31 in UC-11 Data Nagar and 27 in UC-12 Mujahid Colony.

The letter comes a day after Lahore decided to seal 80 areas to stem the virus.