Sunday, June 14, 2020  | 21 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi decorators, caterers stage protest with caldrons

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
We don't have money to pay bills anymore, say protestors

The Karachi Caterers and Decorators Association took to the streets near Karachi's Highway on Sunday to protest against the closure of business.

With placards in hand and huge banners, the protestors shouted slogans and blocked the street with their caldrons.

They demanded that, like other businesses, the government should also give permission to resume ceremonies and other events to take place in the city.

"We have been paying our employees from our own pockets these last months," a protestor said. "But we can't do it anymore."

Another protestor said that they have now run out of money to pay their bills. "The government should either help us or let us resume business," he demanded.

These people assured the government that if permission is granted, they will follow all the precautionary SOPs issued.

