Karachi cop dies thwarting PSX attack two days before retirement

ASI Mohammad Shahid was to retire on July 1

ASI Mohammad Shahid was to retire from service on July 1. The officer, a resident of Lyari, was recruited in 1987.

Senior police officials have paid a tribute to the martyred officer. They say the city owes its peace to such valiant policemen.

Panic and fear swept across Karachi after four terrorists tried to storm the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on II Chundrigar Road early Monday.

The assailants came in a car and tried to enter the building, according to the police. They were intercepted by security guards after which the militants threw a hand grenade at them and opened gunfire.

All four attackers were killed after a brief encounter with commandos of the Sindh Police's Rapid Response Force.