Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi cop dies thwarting PSX attack two days before retirement

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
ASI Mohammad Shahid was to retire on July 1

A police officer and three private security guards were martyred while fending off an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi Monday.

ASI Mohammad Shahid was to retire from service on July 1. The officer, a resident of Lyari, was recruited in 1987.

Senior police officials have paid a tribute to the martyred officer. They say the city owes its peace to such valiant policemen.

Panic and fear swept across Karachi after four terrorists tried to storm the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on II Chundrigar Road early Monday.

The assailants came in a car and tried to enter the building, according to the police. They were intercepted by security guards after which the militants threw a hand grenade at them and opened gunfire.

All four attackers were killed after a brief encounter with commandos of the Sindh Police's Rapid Response Force.

Karachi Pakistan Stock Exchange
 
