Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Karachi and Punjab’s isolation wards running out of beds

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Karachi and Punjab’s isolation wards running out of beds

Photo: The Government of Punjab

Isolation wards at hospitals in Karachi and Lahore are filling up. Major hospitals have just one bed left.

Civil Hospital, Karachi, Aga Khan University Hospital, Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus, Lyari General Hospital and SIUT don’t have any beds available, while Trauma Centre and JPMC have one bed each and the NICH has two.

The Sindh Government Services Hospital has space for 25 patients.

Health Minister Azra Pechuho spoke in the Sindh Assembly and criticised the federal government’s response. She said thousands of people are infected across the country but the government is still considering a stricter lockdown.

“When people are dropping dead like flies, what good is an economy?” she asked.

In Punjab, eight major hospitals have run out of space. Lahore’s Services Hospital and General Hospital, Rawalpindi’s Holy Family, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital and General Hospital and Bahawalpur’s Victoria Hospital have no space in isolation wards for new patients.

Pakistan’s coronavirus count has crossed the 85,000 mark and at least 1,790 people have died.

