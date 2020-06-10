Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Kabirwala dacoit killed during shootout with police

Posted: Jun 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Kabirwala dacoit killed during shootout with police

Photo: Online

A man believed to be a robber was killed and two of his accomplices injured during a shootout with the police near the Makhdum Pur petrol pump in Kabirwala Tuesday night.

The suspects were in a car and had robbed people and shops near the petrol pump when the police reached the crime scene.

According to the police, they cordoned off the area and caught the suspects at the Makhdum Pur Chungi where they opened fire at them. During the shootout, suspect Murad was shot.

The injured men were shifted to the DHQ Hospital, Kabirwala and have been arrested. All the men hailed from Multan. Further investigations will be carried out after the suspects are interrogated.

