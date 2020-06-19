Justice Isa’s case was not about winning or losing: Naseem

Supreme Court quashes govt's reference in judge's case

The court has quashed the government's reference and has declare the show-cause notice against the judge null and void. The verdict was reserved by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Naseem had been the government's lawyer for the case. After the case hearing, he left the court with saying anything else.

On June 2, 2019 the government confirmed that a presidential reference had been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council a gainst the judge for owning foreign assets. Justice Isa has been accused of misconduct over failure to declare his wife and children’s UK properties. According to the judge, his wife and children have on their names three properties in the W2, E10 and E11 areas of London.

Justice Isa had challenged the reference in the top court and had asked for action to be taken against Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.