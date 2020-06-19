Friday, June 19, 2020  | 27 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Justice Isa’s case was not about winning or losing: Naseem

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Supreme Court quashes govt's reference in judge's case

"This case was not about winning or losing," Barrister Farogh Naseem said while exiting the Supreme Court on Friday after the final verdict in government's reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was announced.

The court has quashed the government's reference and has declare the show-cause notice against the judge null and void. The verdict was reserved by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Naseem had been the government's lawyer for the case. After the case hearing, he left the court with saying anything else.

On June 2, 2019 the government confirmed that a presidential reference had been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against the judge for owning foreign assets. Justice Isa has been accused of misconduct over failure to declare his wife and children’s UK properties. According to the judge, his wife and children have on their names three properties in the W2, E10 and E11 areas of London.

Justice Isa had challenged the reference in the top court and had asked for action to be taken against Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Farogh Naseem Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Farogh Naseem, Justice Qazi Faez Esa, Supreme Court, Shahzad Akbar, UK, London, properties, Umar Ata Bandial, verdict, reference,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Two-week lockdown imposed in major Karachi neighbourhoods
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan's future: HEC chairman
Cutting education budget like axing Pakistan’s future: HEC chairman
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Actemra trials begin on COVID-19 patients in Punjab
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Pakistan will consider dexamethasone for severe COVID-19 patients: Zafar Mirza
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Coronavirus breakthrough: Steroid dexamethasone reduces COVID-19 deaths by a third
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Study shows how quickly coronavirus spreads at home without symptoms
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
Balochistan health DG claims 90% of province infected with coronavirus
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
KMC conducts first major anti-encroachment operation during lockdown in Saddar
Did thousands of people fake domiciles to get Sindh jobs?
Did thousands of people fake domiciles to get Sindh jobs?
China cancels flights, classes over new outbreak, India deaths soar
China cancels flights, classes over new outbreak, India deaths soar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.