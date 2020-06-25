Thursday, June 25, 2020  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

JI wants a judicial commission to probe Karachi power outages

Posted: Jun 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
JI wants a judicial commission to probe Karachi power outages

Photo: AFP

The Jamaat-e-Islami has urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to set up a judicial commission to probe prolonged power outages in Karachi amid scorching weather and the coronavirus pandemic.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said the K-Electric, the city’s sole power distribution company, was committing a crime by carrying out prolonged, unannounced loadshedding.

He noted that only 30% industries were operational, whereas wedding halls and restaurants were closed because of the pandemic, yet loadshedding was still on the rise in Karachi.

The KE has patronization of political parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement as they stay tight-lipped over the rampant loadshedding in Karachi, Rehman claimed.

“Why are they not raising their voice over the incompetence and negligence of K-Electric,” he questioned. 

The JI leader demanded the Supreme Court form a judicial commission over prolonged outages in the city and poor performance of the KE.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, MQM-P leader and IT Minister Aminul Haque said the KE was a “mafia” working like a state within the state.

He denied claims regarding any support to the power distributor from his party. MQM-P members walked out of Thursday’s National Assembly session in protest against prolonged loadshedding in Karachi, Haque said.

He said the power generation and distribution system of K-Electric was at the verge of its collapse, as they didn’t bring any improvement in it in years.

“There is no shortage of furnace oil and gas supply to the K-Electric,” the minister said. “Their intent is to trouble the people of Karachi.”

He demanded NEPRA take strict action over KE’s negligence and incompetence.

But the K-Electric maintains that it’s not getting enough furnace oil from the Pakistan State Oil.

KE’s Head of Communications Rana Imran said the K-Electric requires 2,800 metric tons of furnace oil daily to run its power plants, but they are getting 2,000 metric tons only.

He said the K-Electric is trying to cover the furnace oil shortage by using gas as an alternate fuel for power generation.

“The SSGC has increased the supply of gas to K-Electric from 250mmcfd to 290mmcfd from Thursday,” Imran said. “This will definitely bring some improvement in the situation.”

