Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Jhang man gunned down over property dispute

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File Photo

A man, identified as Noor Asif, was shot dead over a land dispute in Jhang’s Moza Bandi on Thursday, according to the police.

“My father was a just person who was murdered by men who used to spread fear and terror in the area,” Asif’s son said, adding that he wanted justice for his family.

The police have arrested three men and registered a case.

“In 2013, Asif had beaten up and injured members of the opposite group over the same land dispute,” DPO Ghias said. “The same party now killed him in revenge.”

The officer added that the suspects had been remanded into police custody.






 

 
 

 
