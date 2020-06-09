Islamic Development Bank to provide Pakistan $70m

The Islamic Development Bank will provide Pakistan $70 million to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic, its representative to Pakistan Inamullah Khan said Tuesday.

Khan said so while addressing an event via video link in Hyderabad. The IsDB has approved $2.3 billion ‘Strategic Preparedness & Response Package’ for member countries to mitigate and recover from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The IsDB, under its King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Program for Charity Works, also provided protective gear worth Rs20 million to the Sindh health department.

The donation included 9,000 disposable gowns, 1,000 N95 Masks, 1,000 goggles, 9,000 latex examination gloves, 9,000 face masks, 9,000 disposable caps, 5,000 hand sanitizers, 24 infrared thermometer, 5,000 antiseptic soaps, 1,000 face shields, 5,000 biohazard bags and 16,000 shoe covers.

“We appreciate courage, compassion, and commitment of frontline doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and hope to provide them an enabling environment through provision of PPEs,” Khan said.

He said Pakistan was the second largest beneficiary of the IsDB with an overall portfolio of over $13 billion in energy, transport, health and education sectors, and trade development through import of petroleum products and LNG.

Sindh Health Department’s Additional Director Dr Yar Muhammad Khoso appreciated the timely medical assistance for the frontline healthcare providers. He assured that it will be immediately provided to the hospitals, health facilities and isolation wards designated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Sindh.

“The Sindh government is making every effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr Khoso said. He highlighted various steps being taken by the health department for the treatment of coronavirus patients.